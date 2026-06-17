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If you aren't careful, the debt problems you carry into retirement could end up breaking the bank. PM Images/Getty Images

For many people, retirement marks the end of certain types of financial pressures — or that's the goal, anyway. By the time you've reached that milestone, your mortgage balance may be smaller than it once was and the daily costs associated with working or raising a family have faded into the background. But while some expenses automatically decline in retirement, others can become more difficult to manage, especially when old debts are still hanging around.

That's becoming an increasingly important issue for retirees in today's economic landscape, particularly as household debt levels remain elevated and more older Americans carry debt-related balances into retirement. After all, credit card debt, personal loans, medical bills and even old student loans are no longer just concerns limited to younger borrowers. In many cases, these types of debts follow people into their retirement years, creating challenges that are difficult to address once income becomes more fixed.

And while some debt can be manageable, delinquent debt is a different story. Missing payments or falling seriously behind on an account can trigger consequences that extend far beyond late fees and collection calls. However, there are also protections in place for certain types of retirement funds, so how can carrying delinquent debt in retirement actually complicate your finances? That's what we'll examine below.

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3 ways delinquent debt can complicate your retirement finances

Retirement income is often limited compared to the income earned during your working years, making financial setbacks harder to absorb. If debt becomes delinquent, the resulting consequences can create significant pressure on a retirement budget. Here are three ways that can happen:

It can expose income and accounts you assumed were protected

Social Security benefits, many pensions and certain federal benefits carry strong protections from most private creditors. Protection isn't the same as invisibility, though. When a delinquent account turns into a court judgment, a creditor can pursue a bank levy that freezes the account where those benefits land.

Banks are required to shield roughly two months' worth of directly deposited federal benefits, but the moment protected money mixes with other funds — a tax refund, a non-exempt pension, a transfer from savings — the picture gets murky. In turn, money you assumed was untouchable may get swept into the freeze, at least temporarily, and the account may be inaccessible while you sort out which dollars qualify for protection.

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It forces costly withdrawals that ripple through your taxes

When a delinquent balance comes due and there's no paycheck to stretch, many retirees do the only thing available: pull more from a 401(k) or IRA. The trouble with that approach is that those withdrawals count as income. And, a larger-than-planned distribution can nudge you into a higher tax bracket, increase the share of your Social Security benefits that's taxable and — for some retirees — trigger higher Medicare premiums two years later through income-related adjustments.

That, in turn, could cause a $10,000 delinquent balance to cost a lot more than $10,000 once the tax consequences of covering it are tallied. And unlike during your working years, there's no raise, bonus or income increase on the horizon to help rebuild what you drew down to pay off the debt.

It damages your credit right when flexibility matters most

Delinquency — meaning missed payments, charge-offs and accounts handed to collections — drags down credit scores, and those marks linger for years. And, in retirement, a weakened score can narrow an already-limited set of options. For example, it can complicate refinancing a mortgage to a lower monthly payment, qualifying for a home equity line of credit (HELOC) to cover a major expense or securing favorable terms on insurance in states where credit is a rating factor.

What to do before delinquent debt becomes a bigger problem in retirement

The good news is that delinquent debt doesn't automatically lead to the worst-case scenarios outlined above. In many cases, early action can prevent collection efforts from escalating.

For example, borrowers struggling to keep up with payments may benefit from contacting their creditors before accounts become severely delinquent. Many lenders offer hardship programs to borrowers facing serious issues, which can result in payment modifications or other temporary relief options that can help you regain control.

Other debt relief strategies may also be worth exploring. Depending on the situation, debt settlement, debt consolidation or credit counseling programs may help reduce monthly obligations and create a more manageable repayment path. Ultimately, though, the right solution will depend on the type of debt, the amount owed and the overall financial circumstances.

The bottom line

Carrying debt into retirement isn't unusual right now, and a manageable balance, on its own, isn't a crisis. What changes the math is delinquency — the point at which past-due debt stops being a line item and starts triggering levies, forced withdrawals and credit damage at a time when there's little slack to absorb it. The financial protections retirees count on are real, but they're often narrower and more fragile than they look once accounts fall behind. So, if you're heading into retirement with past-due balances, or you're already there, the most valuable move is to address the delinquency before it compounds, while you still have a full range of options available.