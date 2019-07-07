Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20 from "ongoing medical condition"

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, 20, died in his sleep on Saturday night of what was announced as "an ongoing medical condition." Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Robert Iger confirmed the death of Boyce in a statement made on Twitter on Sunday morning.

"The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends," he wrote.

Boyce's death was first reported by ABC News, which is owned by the Walt Disney Company. According to ABC News, Boyce died on Saturday, July 6.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a spokesperson said on behalf of the Boyce family. "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce Disney Channel via YouTube

"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Boyce starred on the Disney Channel film franchise "Descendants" and the channel's TV series "Jessie." Raised in the Los Angeles area, he made his acting debut in the 2008 supernatural thriller "Mirrors" and also starred alongside Adam Sandler in the 2010 film "Grown Ups." Sandler took to Twitter on Saturday to offer his condolences to Boyce and his family.

"All of our hearts are broken," Sandler said in part. "Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences."