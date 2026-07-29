What records reveal about Newsom's taxpayer-funded, California-branded free diaper program

California waited 66 days to release the records behind Gov. Gavin Newsom's taxpayer-funded diaper program, including a $6.2 million contract awarded to the nonprofit Baby2Baby without a formal competitive bid.

The 356 pages the state released include the executed contract, internal analyses, vendor proposals and email threads between the California Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI) and the organizations that responded to the state's request for information.

CBS California Investigates reviewed every page.

Nothing in the released records reveals illegal conduct. The exemption lawmakers added to the budget made it legal for the administration to bypass ordinarily required competitive bidding and state contract review.

Instead, the records raise questions about why the state designed a program its own agency warned could waste taxpayer-funded diapers. They also show the state selected Baby2Baby even though the state's recommendation identified the other finalist as ready to provide the planned direct-to-consumer component.

These are the key findings.

CBS California Investigates sent the state several follow-up questions July 20 and is still waiting for answers.

(Document links in this story open the individual state records on DocumentCloud, redacted to remove personal contact information and confidential pricing information.)