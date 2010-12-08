Yoko Ono works to keep John Lennon's memory alive

NEW YORK (CBS) Yoko Ono is asking fans to remember her late husband John Lennon, the former Beatle who was shot to death outside his New York apartment 30 years ago Wednesday, with "deep love and respect."

"On this tragic anniversary, please join me in remembering John," she said according to the UK's Press Association. "The world was lucky to have known him. We still learn so much from him today. "

Ono, who was besides Lennon when he was gunned down, is honoring her late husband with a performance at a charity concert in Tokyo.

The Dream Power John Lennon Super Live, now in its 10th year, was founded by Ono and features Japan's top artists while raising money for schools for deprived children all over the world.

The annual concert is one of the many events Ono has taken part in to help keep Lennon's legacy alive.

In October, she lit the "Imagine Peace Tower," a three-year-old art installation in Iceland's capital Reykjavik that beams a vertical light in Lennon's honor. The tower stays lit for two hours each night from Oct. 9 (Lennon's birthday) to Dec. 8.

Last year, Ono created an exhibit called John Lennon: The New York Years, which included a display of the bag his bloodstained clothes were in, according to the Guardian. She also continues to update his official website www.johnlennon.com.

In a blog post on ImaginePeace.com, Ono, 77, wrote Wednesday, "I've received notes from people in all corners of the world letting me know that they were celebrating this year to thank John for having given us so much in his 40 short years on earth.

"The most important gift we received from him was not words, but deeds. He believed in Truth, and had dared to speak up. We all knew that he upset certain powerful people with it. But that was John. He couldn't have been any other way. If he were here now, I think he would still be shouting the truth. Without the truth, there would be no way to achieve world peace."