Calendar: Week of January 22

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday, Minnie Mouse will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame … 40 years after significant other Mickey received his star.



Tuesday sees the announcement of nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards. The Oscars will be handed out Sunday, March 4.





On Wednesday, President Trump departs for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

NASA





Thursday's the day NASA displays its test version of the new Orion manned spacecraft to the media.



Friday, comedian, actress and TV host Ellen DeGeneres celebrates her 60th birthday.



And Saturday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, honoring the memory of the millions of victims of the Holocaust.