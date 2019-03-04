Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Yannis Behrakis 1960-2019

Yannis Behrakis in Normandy, France, 2016.
Born in Athens in 1960, Behrakis studied photography at a private school and worked at a photo studio. After seeing the 1983 movie "Under Fire" (about reporters in rebel-torn Nicaragua), he decided to pursue a career in photojournalism, beginning as a freelancer for Reuters.
Since the late '80s, he had been on assignments across Europe, the Mideast, Asia and Africa. In 2000, he was ambushed in Sierra Leone, likely by rebels, and barely escaped; two colleagues were killed.
Behrakis led a team of Reuters photographers to the 2016 Pulitzer Prize, covering the refugee crisis.