"Shattered us to our core": Brookline synagogue hosts multifaith service amid Israel war

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

BROOKLINE - It's been a week and a half since the war started but the pain is still at the surface for Jewish people with loved ones in Israel.

A multifaith service at Congregation Kehillath Israel brought people from different backgrounds shoulder-to-shoulder under the same roof with the same mission.

"It's important to be together in those moments," said attendee Pam Frydman. "We go to other people's houses of worship when they need us, and they come to use when we need them."

Frydman has family of her own in Israel and Gaza. "I am doing OK. I am worried and concerned of course," Frydman said. "I am hoping for a better outcome than one can imagine."

Rabbi Bill Hamilton of Congregation Kehillath Israel led the partitioners through a series of prayers for those held hostage and for those who had lost their lives in the war.

"It's been a shattering experience honestly," said Hamilton. "It shattered us to our core. Many are feeling alone and distanced from people that they had thought they could rely on support from. The worldwide Jewish community is in a state of sadness shock and deep pain."  

First published on October 17, 2023 / 11:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

