Britney Spears posts Instagram video revealing she burned down her home gym with candles

This is a story about a girl named unlucky. Anyone who follows Britney Spears' prolific, yet often cringeworthy, Instagram account knows that the pop star frequently graces her fans with at-home workout videos. From dances on her balcony to meditation on the floor of her bedroom, she is regularly candid about the routines through which she gets "stronger" in both body and spirit.

Through these videos, she also offers her more than 24 million followers a tour through the rooms of her house. Oddly enough, however, none of these workout videos have been filmed in Spears' home gym for nearly half a year — and she just revealed the reason why.

On Wednesday, the Grammy Award winner truly put the "Oops!" in "I did it again," taking to Instagram with a bizarre IGTV video in which she cops to the fact that she inadvertently burned down part of her home gym six months ago with candles she had been using for decor.

"It was an accident," Spears wrote in the accompanying emoji-laden caption. "But yes …. I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!!"

"By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt," the post continues, with an emoji of praying hands. "Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym !!!!! But it could be much worse so I'm grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways."

She then seizes the opportunity to show fans how she works out "during this time," using only body weight techniques on the floor and a set of barbells for arms and squats. It's unclear whether the "time" she is referencing is a nod to the absence of her burned gym equipment or the current coronavirus quarantine, but the workout she demonstrates in the video could certainly be easily replicated by fans under stay-at-home orders.

How a person decorates their home gym is certainly "their prerogative," but most would probably agree that it's not advisable to have open flames near a fast-moving workout routine. And unfortunately, Britney Spears just learned that lesson the hard way.

Now, once again, all eyes are on Britney "in the center of the ring, just like a circus."