Britney Spears to address court overseeing her conservatorship

Britney Spears will soon make an appearance before a Los Angeles court to address the conservatorship that controls her career and finances. The 38-year-old pop star is expected to address the court at a June 23 hearing.

At a Tuesday hearing, her attorney, Samuel Ingham, said Spears requested a hearing to "address the court directly" — a request that was granted by Los Angeles Circuit Court Judge Brenda Penny. Ingham did not disclose what Spears plans to say to the court.

This will be the first time since 2019 that Spears will speak in court, The Associated Press reported. Her past comments were not made public.

Attorneys for Britney and her father, Jamie Spears, declined to comment.

In past hearings, Ingham expressed Spears' desire to remove her father as a co-conservator and has pushed for more transparency in court.

Earlier this year, a New York Times documentary helped renew interest in the conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008. Last month, Spears broke her silence on the documentary.

"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in," the singer wrote in an Instagram post. "I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!"