Brian Laundrie's parents knew "whereabouts" of Gabby Petito's body, lawsuit says

New details have surfaced in the lawsuit filed by the parents of Gabby Petito. CBS Miami reports the Petitos amended their lawsuit, alleging that during the search for Gabby, Brian Laundrie's parents knew their son had killed her and knew "the whereabouts of the body."

Petito disappeared while on a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Laundrie, last August. Laundrie returned to Florida alone.

Petito's body was found in Wyoming in September, a little more than a week after her family reported her missing. A coroner ruled she died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck and strangulation.

Laundrie later took his own life.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in an Instagram post from March 17, 2020 — their one-year anniversary. Gabby Petito/Instagram

In its final report in January about the investigation, the FBI wrote that Laundrie claimed responsibility for his fiancée's death in a notebook found near his body in a Florida nature preserve.

The FBI in Denver, which led the investigation, said a notebook, a backpack and a revolver were found near the remains later identified as Laundrie. In the notebook was Laundrie's written confession, the FBI said.

"A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito's death," the FBI wrote.

The lawsuit said that until that trip and her disappearance, the families "had a cordial relationship."

"Gabrielle Petito had hopes of becoming a travel influencer, a 'van-lifer' and document her cross-country travels" on various social media sites, the lawsuit says.

Petito had been in regular contact with her parents and posted frequently on social media about their travels, including on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. The couple had a regular following before the murder mystery took hold.

The FBI says Laundrie sent text messages from Petito's cellphone to her parents and others in an effort to pretend she was still alive. He was also charged with illegally using one of her credit cards before his death.

Sophie Reardon contributed to this report.