Brad Simpson charged with murder one month after wife goes missing in Texas

By Cara Tabachnick

Brad Chandler Simpson was charged with murder Thursday, a month after his wife Suzanne Simpson went missing in San Antonio, Texas. 

Court records show Simpson appeared before a judge on Thursday, who set his bond at $2 million, according to CBS affiliate KENS. A judge has sealed his warrant until Dec. 7. 

The 51-year-old mother disappeared on the night of Oct. 6 near Trinity University and has not been seen since. A neighbor saw the couple arguing outside his window. She was last seen wearing a black dress and heels.

Authorities initially arrested the 53-year-old Simpson on Oct. 10 on two misdemeanor charges of causing bodily injury to a family member and unlawful restraint. He remains in custody at the Bexar County jail, online records show, while authorities searched for her body. 

Police said in mid-October they were "confident there is a good chance" they would find the realtor and San Antonio native's body in a landfill — but no remains surfaced. 

Relatives have made their grief and outrage public. The suspect's brother posted on social media that "the devastation this has caused to our family is overwhelming." 

He added the impact on their parents has been shattering and "our lives have been irreparably changed."

The couple's 20-year-old daughter, Chandler, a fashion student, alleged on her Instagram Reel that her mother was a victim of abuse, and claimed that "my father took my mother's life in a state of rage and control."

Chandler also alleged in her post that "my mother tried to leave my father and lost her life." She said her mother's light "was a guiding force in the lives of everyone she touched, and her love will continue to inspire us even in her absence." 

Her post included photos of her and her siblings with their mother when they were younger, and a tree turning autumn colors, writing, "I see you everywhere mom."

Cara Tabachnick

Cara Tabachnick is a news editor at CBSNews.com. Cara began her career on the crime beat at Newsday. She has written for Marie Claire, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. She reports on justice and human rights issues. Contact her at cara.tabachnick@cbsinteractive.com

