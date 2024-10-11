Search continues for Suzanne Simpson, Texas mother missing since Sunday

Authorities are continuing to search for a 51-year-old Texas mother who went missing Sunday night near Trinity University in San Antonio, police said.

A photo of Suzanne Simpson released by the Olmos Park Police Department Thursday showed her wearing a black dress and heels around the time she disappeared. Police have been searching for Simpson since Sunday at about 10 p.m. when she was last seen in Olmos Park, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a Clear Alert for missing adults.

MISSING ADULT ALERT CONTINUES: initially issued 10/06/2024 for Suzanne Simpson from Olmos Park City, TX. pic.twitter.com/1W2gPBXI5J — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) October 10, 2024

Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas said at a news conference it was "suspicious" the mother has not shown up at work and she's not "checking in on her children."

Police arrested her husband, 53-year-old Brad Chandler Simpson, on Thursday on two misdemeanor charges, according to magistrate records from Bexar County. Those charges are assault causing bodily injury to a family member and unlawful restraint.

Their neighbor told police he saw the couple arguing outside his window, CBS Austin affiliate WOA-TV reported. The neighbor told the station he went outside with his flashlight when he heard screaming and saw Brad Simpson drive off in his pick-up truck.

Police asked residents who might have seen a 2019 black GMC Sierra pickup truck around the time of Suzanne Simpson's disappearance to contact the Olmos Park Police Department as they search for new leads in the investigation, reported CBS affiliate KENS.

Police are looking for a 51-year-old woman north of downtown who hasn't been seen since Sunday night. And a man was run over by a woman he was arguing with early Wednesday morning, SAPD says. Those stories and more in today's KENS 5 News Now with @[169308229809595] pic.twitter.com/8YtijqZIzZ — KENS 5 (@KENS5) October 9, 2024

A realtor at luxury real estate brokerage firm Nix Realty in San Antonio, Simpson is a life-long resident of San Antonio and graduate of the University of Texas, is a mother to three children, according to her biography on Realtor.com, and is very involved in her kids' sports and activities.

Nix Realty removed Simpson's biography from their website and replaced it with the following statement.

"Suzanne Simpson is a beloved Mother, Sister, Friend, & Professional Realtor. Her Nix Realty Family is devastated by her disappearance and the reports of physical violence towards her. Along with so many others who love Suzanne, we will continue to pray for her," the agency said in a statement posted on their website.