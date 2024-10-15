New development in search for missing Texas mother Suzanne Simpson, as husband remains jailed

Authorities Tuesday began searching a landfill near San Antonio, Texas, where they said they are "confident there is a good chance" of recovering the body of missing mother Suzanne Simpson.

"Evidence, statements, and solid police investigation has led us there," Olmos Park police said in a statement posted by Simpson's brother-in-law, Barton Simpson, to social media.

Police said they are currently in "a search stage," which is taking place at a landfill on the southeast side of Olmos Park.

The 51-year-old mother went missing on the night of Oct. 6 near Trinity University in San Antonio, police said.

In a post to social media Wednesday morning, San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said that the Olmos Park police chief had requested help with the search, prompting McManus to send 25 cadets to assist. Olmos Park is located just north of San Antonio.

Suzanne Simpson,51, went missing in Olmos Park, Texas. Texas Department of Public Safety

"We are comforted by the fact that they might be close to determining what happened to Suzanne," Barton Simpson wrote.

Police arrested Simpson's husband, 53-year-old Brad Chandler Simpson, days later on two misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and unlawful restraint. He remains in jail, according to Bexar County online records, with bond set at $2 million for both charges.

A neighbor said he heard the couple arguing outside his window, and then said he heard screaming.

Court records show Simpson has an arraignment scheduled for Nov. 13.