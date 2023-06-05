Boy, 3, dead after accidentally shooting himself in Tennessee

A 3-year-old boy died after he accidentally shot himself in Tennessee over the weekend, police said Monday.

The boy was in a vehicle in Collierville with family members when he found a firearm and shot himself on Saturday afternoon, officials said. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not yet said if an arrest will be made in connection with the boy's death.

Nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety has documented more than 120 unintentional shootings by children so far this year in the U.S., resulting in 54 deaths and 77 injuries as of May 26.

There have been at least nine unintentional shootings by children, resulting in 2 deaths and 7 injuries in Tennessee, as of May 26, according to the nonprofit.

Pressure to pass gun safety measures has ratcheted up in the state in the wake of the March shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, which killed three children and three adults. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, signed an executive order in early April to tighten the background check process in the state.

More than half of Tennessee adults have guns in their homes, according to a 2020 study. Everytown has advised the state to "enact responsible gun storage requirements for both vehicles and homes."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses for the boy who accidentally shot himself, CBS affiliate WREG reported. In the post, family members described the boy as fun, loving and rambunctious. He loved to play basketball and climb.

"This event has completely turned our lives upside down," the GoFundMe organizer wrote. "It was never imaginable and something that we pray that no other family had to experience."