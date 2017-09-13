Gun ownership by state

Back
    Next
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state
    • Gun ownership by state

    • 51. Delaware

      Statistics on gun ownership across the U.S. are hard to nail down; the ATF's National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record is not all-inclusive, and some guns go unregistered.  

      But "Injury Prevention," a scholarly journal, has released what may be the closest look yet. Their survey, published in 2015, asked a representative sample of 4,000 adults nationwide whether they own firearms. The findings helped the research group estimate gun ownership rates in each state.

      Delaware's gun ownership rate is the lowest in the country, at 5.2 percent. That's far below the national average of 29.1 percent.

      Here, revolvers are on display at Miller's Gun Center in New Castle, Delaware.

      Credit: Miller's Gun Center

    • 50. Rhode Island

      According to the survey data, the gun ownership rate in Rhode Island is 5.8 percent. 

      Here, Rhode Island State Police Capt. James Manni argues for legislation banning the sale of assault weapons.

      Credit: Steven Senne/AP

    • 49. New York

      The gun ownership rate in New York is 10.3 percent.

      The illegal guns seem here were seized by the New York Police Department in 2013 in the largest such operation in city history.

      Credit: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

    • 48. New Jersey

      The gun ownership rate in New Jersey is 11.3 percent.

      Here, a man checks out a handgun for sale at the RTSP shooting range in Randolph.

      Credit: Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

    • 47. New Hampshire

      The gun ownership rate in New Hampshire is 14.4 percent.

      Here, a customer checks out a shotgun in Merrimack. The store owner said their sales doubled from 2015 to 2016.

      Credit: Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images

    • 46. Connecticut

      The gun ownership rate in Connecticut is 16.6 percent.

      This photo from investigators shows firearms and ammunition found on or near the shooter's body at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

      Credit: Handout/Getty Images

    • 45. Ohio

      The gun ownership rate in Ohio is 19.6 percent. 

      Here, guns are displayed at a show in Mansfield.

      Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    • 43 (TIE). Nebraska

      The survey found Nebraska has a gun ownership rate of 19.8 percent. 

      Credit: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

    • 43 (TIE). California

      The gun ownership rate in California is 19.8 percent.

      Here, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti shows the results of an anonymous gun buyback program in 2017.

      Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

    • 42. Maryland

      The gun ownership rate in Maryland is 20.7 percent. 

      Here, a woman practices with a handgun at a National Rifle Association virtual shooting booth in National Harbor. 

      Credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

    • 40 (TIE). Massachusetts

      The gun ownership rate in Massachusetts is 22.6 percent.

      Here, Boston Mayor Thomas Menino looks at confiscated handguns in 2006.

      Credit: Elise Amendola/AP

    • 40 (TIE). Maine

      Maine's gun ownership rate is 22.6 percent.

      Here, Portland Police Chief Michael Chitwood holds a confiscated MAC-10 assault weapon in 2004.

      Credit: Robert F. Bukaty/AP

    • 39. Washington, D.C.

      The gun ownership rate in Washington, D.C., is 25.9 percent.

      Here, guns seized by Washington, D.C., police over the years are shown in the firearms examination section at police headquarters. 

      Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

    • 38. Illinois

      The gun ownership rate in Illinois is 26.2 percent. 

      Here, Dr. Shandrea Boyd shoots at the Eagle Sports gun range during a concealed-carry certification test in Oak Forest.

      Credit: Jim Young/AFP/Getty Images

    • 37. Oregon

      The gun ownership rate in Oregon is 26.6 percent.

      Guns are shown here at Roseburg Gun Shop in Roseburg.

      Credit: Afp/AFP/Getty Images

    • 35 (TIE). Pennsylvania

      The gun ownership rate in Pennsylvania is 27.1 percent. 

      Gun salesman Nathan Palermo is shown here holding an AR-15. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 35 (TIE). Missouri

      The gun ownership rate in Missouri is 27.1 percent.

      Here, gun rights activists march to the Ferguson police station with their weapons in 2015.

      Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

    • 34. Washington

      The gun ownership rate in Washington state is 27.7 percent. 

      Here, a woman displays her rifle to fellow demonstrators during a pro-gun rally in Olympia. 

      Credit: David Ryder/Getty Images

    • 33. North Carolina

      The gun ownership rate in North Carolina is 28.7 percent.

      In this photo from 2000, the late actor and NRA president Charlton Heston holds up a musket at the 129th Annual Meeting & Exhibit in Charlotte.

      Credit: Ric Feld/AP

    • 31 (TIE). Vermont

      The gun ownership rate in Vermont is 28.8 percent.

      Here, officials display drugs and guns confiscated across the state. 

      Credit: Toby Talbot/AP

    • 31 (TIE). Michigan

      The gun ownership rate in Michigan is 28.8 percent.

      Here, supporters of Michigan's open-carry law hold decorated Olympic Arms .223 pistols.

      Credit: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

    • 30. Virginia

      The gun ownership rate in Virginia is 29.3 percent -- close to the national average in the survey.

      Here, a protester wears a pistol on his hip during a demonstration in Charlottesville.

      Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

    • 29. Oklahoma

      The gun ownership rate in Oklahoma is 31.2 percent.

      Here, the founder and president of H&H Gun Range looks over a Henry Golden Boy rifle in his store in Oklahoma City.

      Credit: Sue Ogrocki/AP

    • 28. Georgia

      The gun ownership rate in Georgia is 31.6 percent.

      Here, Makenzie Wynn poses for her father while holding a Black Rain Ordinance rifle at the 146th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Atlanta.

      Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

    • 27. Utah

      The gun ownership rate in Utah is 31.9 percent.

      Here, the owner of Ready Gunman stands by guns for sale at his shop in Springville. 

      Credit: George Frey/Getty Images

    • 26. Kansas

      The gun ownership rate in Kansas is 32.2 percent.

      Here, Assistant Kansas Attorney General Amy Hanley shows a jury a Ruger Redhawk gun during a 2013 murder trial. 

      Credit: Travis Morisse/AP

    • 25. Arizona

      The gun ownership rate in Arizona is 32.3 percent. 

      Here, the owner of Sarge's Sidearms near Benson displays an AR-15 "sport" rifle.

      Credit: John Moore/Getty Images

    • 24. Florida

      The gun ownership rate in Florida is 32.5 percent.

      Here, Brandon Wexler shows a customer a weapon at the K&W Gunworks store in Delray Beach.

      Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    • 22 (TIE). Indiana

      The gun ownership rate in Indiana is 33.8 percent.

      Here, an NRA convention-goer holds a 24-karat-gold-plated Desert Eagle pistol at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

      Credit: Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images

    • 22 (TIE). Iowa

      The gun ownership rate in Iowa is 33.8 percent.

      Here, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) looks at a handgun handed to him by a supporter during a campaign event at CrossRoads Shooting Sports gun shop and range in Johnston in 2015.

      Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

    • 21. Colorado

      The gun ownership rate in Colorado is 34.3 percent.

      Here, a Bush Master AR15 assault rifle is displayed at Firing-Line gun shop in Aurora. 

      Credit: Joshua Lott/Getty Images

    • 20. Wisconsin

      Wisconsin's gun ownership rate is 34.7 percent.

      Here, a model walks the runway during the NRA Concealed Carry Fashion Show in Milwaukee.

      Credit: Joshua Lott/AFP/Getty Images

    • 19. South Dakota

      South Dakota's gun ownership rate is 35 percent.

      Here, firearms instructor Shannon Hinrichs watches as State Rep. Sam Marty shoots at a target at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre in 2014.

      Credit: James Nord/AP

    • 18. Texas

      The gun ownership rate in Texas is 35.7 percent.

      Here, a man walks around a gun show in Fort Worth. 

      Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    • 17. Minnesota

      The gun ownership rate in Minnesota is 36.7 percent. 

      Here, a Ruger .22 caliber semiautomatic and other guns are displayed in Woodbury. 

      Credit: Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images

    • 16. Nevada

      The gun ownership rate in Nevada is 37.5 percent.

      Here, recording artist Miranda Lambert attends the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena with a small pistol attached to her shoe. 

      Credit: David Becker/Getty Images

    • 15. Tennessee

      The gun ownership rate in Tennessee is 39.4 percent.

      Here, convention-goers look at Old West handguns at the NRA Annual Convention in Nashville.

      Credit: Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images

    • 14. Kentucky

      Kentucky's gun ownership rate is 42.4.

      Here, Christian Florea, 10, looks over an FN MK 48 machine gun at an NRA event in Louisville. 

      Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images

    • 13. Mississippi

      Mississippi's gun ownership rate is 42.8 percent. 

      Here, Jake Driskell, a police officer and owner of Gun Guy Tactical, helps first-time shooter Katherine Huffman in Petal. 

      Credit: Rogelio V. Solis/AP

    • 12. South Carolina

      South Carolina's gun ownership rate is 44.4 percent.

      Here, Mike Jones poses beside a display of weapons in a gun store in Simpsonville.

      Credit: Mark Makela/Getty Images

    • 11. Louisiana

      The gun ownership rate in Louisiana is 44.5 percent.

      Here, Devereaux Sellers teaches his wife, Madelie, how to hold a .45 caliber pistol at Precision Guns and Indoor Range in Baton Rouge.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 10. Hawaii

      Hawaii's gun ownership rate is 45.1 percent.

      Here, Jerry Ilo teaches a hunter-education training course in Honolulu. 

      Credit: Marina Riker/AP

    • 9. North Dakota

      North Dakota's gun ownership rate is 47.9 percent.

      Here, Rick Berg target shoots at the National Guard Armory in Bismarck.

      Credit: James Warden/AP

    • 8. Alabama

      Alabama's gun ownership rate is 48.9 percent.

      Here, Prince William County prosecutor Richard C. Conway holds a gun during a 2003 trial of a sniper suspect.

      Credit: Davis Turner/AP

    • 7. New Mexico

      The gun ownership rate in New Mexico is 49.9 percent.

      Here, salesman Nathan Williams attends to customers at The Outdoorsman gun shop in Santa Fe.

      Credit: Morgan Lee/AP

    • 6. Montana

      Montana's gun ownership rate is 52.3 percent.

      Credit: Matt Gouras/AP

    • 5. Wyoming

      Wyoming's gun ownership rate is 53.8 percent.

      Here, the co-owners of Thunder Beast Arms Corp. prepare to shoot high-powered rifles at a range west of Cheyenne.

      Credit: Ben Neary/AP

    • 4. West Virginia

      The gun ownership rate in West Virginia is 54.2.

      Here, Ralph Schoolcraft looks through the scope on a hunting rifle at Spring Hill Rod and Gun in South Charleston.

      Credit: Jeff Gentner/AP

    • 3. Idaho

      Idaho's gun ownership rate is 56.9 percent.

      Credit: Elaine Thompson/AP

    • 2. Arkansas

      The gun ownership rate in Arkansas is 57.9 percent.

      Here, a semi-automatic handgun and a holster are displayed at a North Little Rock, Ark., gun shop.

      Credit: Danny Johnston/AP

    • 1. Alaska

      Alaska has the highest gun ownership rate in the country at 61.7 percent. 

      Here, children shoot a rifle in Newtok.

      Credit: Andrew Burton/Getty Images