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All it takes is an unpaid debt and a judgment to trigger a bank levy, but you still have rights during this process. Pla2na/Getty Images

Falling behind on your debt payments is stressful enough, but the credit damage and late fees that can come with it are hardly the only repercussions you may face. In some cases, creditors can have your bank account frozen over an unpaid debt, and when that happens, it can feel like you've fully lost control of your finances. If your bank account is frozen by a debt collector, your ability to pay for rent or your mortgage, your bills and even groceries is impacted. And, that type of issue isn't just a hypothetical for some borrowers in today's landscape.

After all, debt has been a growing issue for Americans, particularly over the last few years, and that was clearly illustrated when credit card balances climbed to $1.28 trillion at the close of 2025, the highest level on record. Overall delinquency rates also hit their worst levels in nearly a decade, and as more borrowers slip behind, creditors are increasingly turning to the courts to get direct access to your bank account.

All it takes is an unpaid debt and a judgment against you to trigger a bank levy, which allows a creditor or debt collector to dip into your bank account and recoup what you owe. But what many borrowers don't realize is that they still have rights during this process, and knowing what those are could help resolve the bank levy before further damage is done.

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What rights do you have if your bank account is frozen by a creditor?

If you're facing a bank levy or are being sued over old debt and are worried about your bank account being frozen, it may help to know that you have the following rights during this process:

You have the right to be notified

Creditors generally cannot freeze your bank account without first going through the court system. That means you should have received notice of the lawsuit and an opportunity to respond before any judgment was issued against you. After your bank account is frozen, you're also typically entitled to receive notice from your bank or the creditor explaining what happened, how much money is affected and what steps you can take next. So, you may have grounds to challenge the levy if you did not receive proper notice at any stage during the process.

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You have the right to claim exempt funds

Not all money in your bank account is fair game when it comes to debt collectors or creditors. Federal and state laws protect certain types of income from being seized, even after a judgment has been issued. Common exemptions include:

Social Security benefits

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Veterans benefits

Disability payments

Certain retirement income

Banks are required to review your accounts for federally protected funds before freezing them, but mistakes can happen, especially if exempt funds are mixed with non-exempt money. If your protected income is frozen, though, you have the right to file a claim of exemption and request that those funds be released.

You have the right to challenge the freeze

A bank account levy is not always the final step in the collection process. You have the right to go back to court and dispute the levy or garnishment under certain circumstances. For example, you may be able to challenge the action if:

The creditor didn't follow proper legal procedures

The debt isn't yours or the amount is incorrect

The statute of limitations has expired

You were never properly served notice of the lawsuit

Timing matters here, though. In many states, you only have a limited window to file a claim or objection — sometimes just days or weeks — so acting quickly is critical.

You have the right to access some funds (in certain cases)

You may not lose access to your entire bank account balance, even when a bank levy is valid. Some states allow you to automatically retain a portion of the funds in your account, particularly if they're needed for basic living expenses. Federal rules also require banks to protect a certain amount of directly deposited government benefits automatically. If those funds were deposited electronically within a specific lookback period (typically two months), they should remain accessible.

You have the right to legal representation

You're not required to handle a bank account freeze on your own. You have the right to consult with or hire an attorney to help you navigate the process, file exemptions or negotiate with creditors. Obtaining legal guidance can make it easier to identify errors, assert your rights and potentially stop or reverse the freeze, especially if you're facing larger debts or a more complex situation.

You have the right to negotiate

Creditors are often open to negotiation, even after a judgment has been issued. For example, offering a lump-sum settlement or a structured repayment agreement instead of a bank levy could lead to a release of the freeze faster than navigating the court process. And, creditors generally prefer payment to protracted legal battles, so reaching out with a potential solution and negotiating an agreement both parties sign off on could accelerate resolution.

The bottom line

A frozen bank account is stressful, but it isn't a dead end. Creditors must follow legal procedures to freeze your funds, and those procedures come with built-in protections you're entitled to use. Knowing which funds are exempt, whether the underlying judgment is valid and what deadlines apply in your state can meaningfully change the outcome.