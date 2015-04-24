Bob's Blog: Same-sex marriage, police shootings, 2016 presidential race

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - It's been a busy week in Washington, and there is more right around the corner.

Next week, the Supreme Court will weigh the issue of same-sex marriage. Gay couples can currently get married in 37 states, but this case could legalize gay marriage nationwide and settle the legal question once and for all. We'll debate the issue this Sunday on "Face The Nation" with Evan Wolfson, founder and president of Freedom to Marry, and Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council.

Also, the 2016 presidential campaign is underway. We'll talk to Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who is considering a bid for the Republican nomination. He was in New Hampshire last week courting the early primary voters there.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is facing questions about her private email server and how it could relate to the Benghazi investigation. We'll sit down with Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, to talk about the probe. He says the Republicans on the committee are using the taxpayer-funded investigation for political purposes.

We'll also talk about the renewed tensions across the country about police shootings. After a recent incidents in Baltimore that left a young man dead - as well as other incidents in South Carolina and Oklahoma -- protestors are out on the streets asking for changes to the criminal justice system nationwide. We'll talk to New York Police Commissioner William Bratton and Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller.

We'll round out our show, as usual, with our weekly roundtable - and there is much to discuss this time around. Joining us this week are Peter Baker of The New York Times, Ruth Marcus of the Washington Post, Kim Strassel of The Wall Street Journal and CBS News Political Director John Dickerson, who will take over as host of 'Face The Nation' this summer.

We hope you'll tune in. Check your local listings.