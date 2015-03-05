Bob's Blog: Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, plus the latest on the Clinton emails

This Sunday, we'll talk to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell - the Kentucky Republican's first Sunday show interview since ascending to the top Senate post earlier this year. He has a lot on his plate as he tries to lead the new Republican majority in the upper chamber.

And also, looking ahead to 2016, the controversy surrounding Hillary Clinton's emails continues to grow. We'll hear from Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., who chairs the House committee investigating the 2012 Benghazi attacks and has subpoenaed Clinton's emails.

For reaction from the other side of the aisle, we'll talk to Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the third-most powerful Democrat in the Senate.

Later, we'll talk about the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," the ill-fated march from Selma to Montgomery that left Civil Rights legend and now Congressman John Lewis badly beaten. We'll air an excerpt of CBS News Senior White House Correspondent Bill Plante's interview with President Obama. For perspective on civil rights today - and the latest on the Ferguson cases -- we'll talk to Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and later Benjamin Crump, the attorney for Trayvon Martin's and Michael Brown's families, who will both be in Selma for this weekend's anniversary.

We'll end the show with our weekly roundtable to discuss the news of the week - the Iran talks, the Obamacare lawsuit and much more. We'll hear from Ruth Marcus of the Washington Post, Gerald Seib of The Wall Street Journal, April Ryan of the American Urban Radio Networks and author of the new book, "The Presidency in Black and White," and CBS News State Department correspondent Margaret Brennan.

We hope you'll tune in! Check your local listings.