Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey to seek reelection to Senate

Washington — Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, a Democrat, announced Monday that he will seek another term in the Senate, providing Democrats with a lift in the face of a challenging Senate map in 2024.

Casey announced his reelection bid with a pitch to voters to donate to his campaign, appealing to his constituents for help "to be able to fight for votes in every single one" of Pennsylvania's 67 counties.

"There's still more work to do to cut through the gridlock, stand up to powerful special interests, and make the lives of hardworking Pennsylvanians easier," he said in a tweet.

Casey, who will turn 63 this week, was elected to the Senate in 2006 and is one of nearly two dozen Democrats — among them independent Sens. Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont — on the ballot in November 2024. Republicans are seeking to defend just 10 seats.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks before President Joe Biden about his infrastructure agenda while announcing funding to upgrade Philadelphia's water facilities and replace lead pipes, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia. Patrick Semansky / AP

The race is expected to be one of the most competitive — and expensive, according to Casey — of the 2024 election cycle, and will be crucial for Democrats to win to maintain their majority in the Senate. Democrat John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania's other Senate seat in 2022.

At least two Democrats, Sens. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Dianne Feinstein of California, have announced they will retire at the end of their terms in early 2025, setting up what are likely to be competitive fights for their seats.

In Michigan, Rep. Elissa Slotkin has announced her campaign to succeed Stabenow, while a number of Democratic lawmakers from California have entered the primary race to replace Feinstein. The field of Democrats running for the Senate includes Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

Casey was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year and underwent surgery in February. The senator's office said the surgery was successful, and Casey should not require further treatment.