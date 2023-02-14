Sen. Bob Casey undergoes "successful" surgery for prostate cancer

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey on what the Biden administration should prioritize

Sen. Bob Casey underwent what his office describes as a "successful" surgery for prostate cancer Tuesday. The 62-year-old Pennsylvania Democrat shouldn't require further treatment, his office said.

"This afternoon, Senator Casey underwent scheduled surgery for prostate cancer," Casey spokesperson Mairéad Lynn said in a statement. "His doctor reports that, as expected, the procedure went well and he confirmed that the senator should not require further treatment. Senator Casey and his family appreciate the well-wishes and extraordinary support from every corner of the commonwealth, and he looks forward to getting back to a normal schedule after a period of rest and recovery."

Casey in January announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in December. He said the news came as a "shock," but he was expected to make a full recovery after surgery.

"I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead," Casey said upon news of his diagnosis.

Casey has served in the U.S. Senate since 2007. He is up for re-election in 2024.

Casey, like President Biden, was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania.