Watch CBS News
Politics

Sen. Bob Casey undergoes "successful" surgery for prostate cancer

By Kathryn Watson

/ CBS News

Senator Bob Casey on priorities for Biden
Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey on what the Biden administration should prioritize 09:29

Sen. Bob Casey underwent what his office describes as a "successful" surgery for prostate cancer Tuesday. The 62-year-old Pennsylvania Democrat shouldn't require further treatment, his office said. 

"This afternoon, Senator Casey underwent scheduled surgery for prostate cancer," Casey spokesperson Mairéad Lynn said in a statement. "His doctor reports that, as expected, the procedure went well and he confirmed that the senator should not require further treatment. Senator Casey and his family appreciate the well-wishes and extraordinary support from every corner of the commonwealth, and he looks forward to getting back to a normal schedule after a period of rest and recovery."

Casey in January announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in December. He said the news came as a "shock," but he was expected to make a full recovery after surgery. 

"I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead," Casey said upon news of his diagnosis. 

Casey has served in the U.S. Senate since 2007. He is up for re-election in 2024. 

Casey, like President Biden, was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania. 

Kathryn Watson
kathryn-watson-220x140.png

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, D.C.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 6:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.