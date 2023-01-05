Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey diagnosed with prostate cancer

Washington — Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey announced Thursday that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery in the coming months.

Casey, a Democrat, said in a statement that his diagnosis, which he received last month, "came as a shock," but said he has an "excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family."

Senator Bob Casey Jr. is greeted at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 9, 2022. Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

He said he is expected to make a full recovery after having surgery.

"I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead," Casey said in a statement.

The senior senator from Pennsylvania, Casey was elected in 2006 and is serving his third term. He is up for reelection 2024.