Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to co-headline Levi's Stadium concert

Rock greats Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will bring their "Two Icons One Night Tour" to the Bay Area in October, playing Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, according to promoters.

A joint production that teams rival concert promoters Live Nation and Another Planet Entertainment, the concert was announced at the stadium Thursday morning with fanfare that included Levi's Stadium officials, San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders and the team's mascot, Sourdough Sam.

Joel and Nicks first played together at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in 2022 and began co-headling concerts the following year. The show in Santa Clara will take place on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. The pair has additional concerts scheduled together, though Joel is also playing other stadium dates that pair him with songwriter Sting of the Police and British vocalist Rod Stewart.

The Levi's Stadium show will mark Joel's first Bay Area performance in a decade. He last appeared in San Francisco at the Giants' home stadium, then known as AT&T Park, in 2015. The October concert will be the debut performance for both artists at Levi's.

Nicks performed at BottleRock Napa Valley as one of the festival's headliners last year in addition to headlining a show at San Francisco's Chase Center. She has Bay Area ties, having moved here as a teenager. She met her future musical and romantic partner Lindsey Buckingham as a senior at Menlo-Atherton High School and also attended classes at San Jose State before dropping out to pursue a career in music with Buckingham.

Tickets for the concert go on sale beginning Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. PST at ticketmaster.com with pre-sales for Citi cardmembers beginning Monday, March 3 at 10 a.m. and Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales beginning Wednesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. More information is available at the Levi's Stadium website.