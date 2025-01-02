Biden to award Presidential Citizens Medal to Liz Cheney, Bennie Thompson, who led Jan. 6 select committee

Washington — President Biden announced Thursday that he is awarding the Presidential Citizens Medal to Rep. Bennie Thompson and former Rep. Liz Cheney, the two lawmakers who led the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Biden will deliver remarks and present the awards to Thompson, Cheney, and more than a dozen other recipients during a ceremony at the White House later Thursday.

"The Presidential Citizens Medal is awarded to citizens of the United States of America who have performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens. President Biden believes these Americans are bonded by their common decency and commitment to serving others. The country is better because of their dedication and sacrifice," the White House said in announcing those honored.

Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, and Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, served as chair and vice chair, respectively, of the House panel that was tasked with examining the events leading up to and on Jan. 6. In the course of its probe, the committee held 10 public hearings, interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and compiled more than 1 million pages of material.

Its work concluded in December 2022 following an investigation that spanned 18 months. The committee voted to refer President-elect Donald Trump and conservative lawyer John Eastman for criminal prosecution because of their alleged efforts to subvert the peaceful transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6.

Trump was charged with four federal criminal counts stemming from his efforts to hold onto power after the 2020 presidential election, but the charges were dismissed following a request by special counsel Jack Smith in November, after Trump was elected to a second term. The special counsel sought to end the prosecution because Justice Department policy forbids the prosecution of a sitting president.

In its announcement of the recipients of the Presidential Citizens Medal, the White House said that throughout Cheney's 20 years in public service, Cheney "has raised her voice — and reached across the aisle—to defend our Nation and the ideals we stand for: Freedom. Dignity. And decency. Her integrity and intrepidness remind us all what is possible if we work together."

Cheney became an ardent opponent of Trump following the 2020 election and endorsed Harris for president.

Of Thompson, the White House said he served "at the forefront of defending the rule of law with unwavering integrity and a steadfast commitment to truth" as chair of the Jan. 6 committee.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Cheney, Thompson and the Jan. 6 Committee since the 2020 election, claiming without evidence that they committed crimes and should go to jail. He told NBC's "Meet the Press" in early December that he "mostly likely" will issue pardons to those who have been convicted or pleaded guilty for their actions on Jan. 6.

Mr. Biden is considering blanket preemptive pardons for prominent critics of Trump from both parties to protect them from possible "retribution" or legal prosecution by the incoming administration, multiple people familiar with the ongoing discussions told CBS News earlier this month. Among those who were under consideration are Cheney, Sen. Adam Schiff of California, who served on the Jan. 6 select committee while in the House, and retired Gen. Mark A. Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who has called Trump a "fascist."

In addition to Cheney and Thompson, Mr. Biden will award the Presidential Citizens Medal to Mary Bonauto, an attorney who argued the landmark Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage; Bill Bradley, a former NBA player and U.S. senator; and Diane Carlson Evans, who served as a nurse during the Vietnam War and founded the Vietnam Women's Memorial Foundation.

Former Sens. Chris Dodd of Connecticut, Nancy Kassebaum of Kansas and Ted Kaufman of Delaware will also be honored.

The Presidential Citizens Medal was established in 1969 and is considered the second-highest civilian award of the U.S. government. It recognizes "citizens of the United States of America who have performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens."