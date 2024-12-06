Watch CBS News

Biden considering preemptive pardons for Trump critics like Fauci, Schiff and Cheney

CBS News has learned President Biden is considering issuing preemptive pardons for some of President-elect Donald Trump's biggest critics. Among the names being floated are Dr. Anthony Fauci, who served as the top science adviser during the height of COVID-19, California Democratic Senator-elect Adam Schiff, who led the first impeachment effort against Trump, and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who was part of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more.
