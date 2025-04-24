Biden expected to attend Pope Francis' funeral, sources say

Will Catholic Church look to Pope Francis as a model for the next leader?

Former President Joe Biden, who maintained a close working and personal relationship with Pope Francis dating back to the late pontiff's visit to the United States in 2015, is expected to attend the papal funeral on Saturday in Vatican City, according to multiple people with knowledge of his plans.

Though final details are still not yet set, Biden does intend to attend, the people said.

Francis began his papacy in 2013 during the Obama administration, but former President Barack Obama is not planning to attend, according to a spokesman.

Pope Francis meets with President Joe Biden during the G7 Leaders Summit on day two of the 50th G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia on June 14, 2024 in Fasano, Italy. Divisione Produzione Fotografica / Getty Images

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are set to fly Friday morning to Rome for the Saturday funeral.

Pope Francis, who had battled health issues for months, died Monday at the age of 88 following a stroke.

He has been lying in state at St. Peter's Basilica since Wednesday, where tens of thousands of mourners have come to pay their final respects.

Among those heads of state attending the funeral will be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Argentinian President Javier Milei.