Tamara Tunie and Daphnée Duplai on the importance of representation on the new daytime drama "Beyond the Gates"

A new CBS daytime drama is making history as the first soap opera in decades to feature a Black family at its center. "Beyond the Gates" follows the powerful Dupree family in an affluent Maryland suburb.

The daytime drama will focus on the Duprees as they navigate their lives. The series is also the first daytime soap opera to be greenlit in over 25 years.

Actor Tamara Tunie — who stars in the series and was also on "As The World Turns" — appeared on "CBS Mornings" on Thursday and said she decided to return to soap operas because of their universal message.

"The only thing that would bring me back is this show because of its historic nature, the focus of the African American family being the central family on the show, which has never happened," said Tunie. "The family being an affluent family, a politically connected family, a loving family. You know, a supportive family. And the show is multicultural. We have Asian, we have Hispanic, we have everyone represented on the show."

Tunie also praised the show's representation behind the scenes.

"You know, so having spent so many years in television, where I have more often than not been the only black person in the building, you know, it's very, very, very comforting to walk into a space where you recognize, where you see yourself in the people that are working with," said Tunie.

Daphnée Duplai, who also stars in the series, praised the series for normalizing Black excellence.

"Black excellence is it's not just our rappers and our entertainers and athletes. We don't have to be affluent to be Black excellence," she said. "It's our service people, it is our community leaders, it's our caregivers."

While focusing on a Black family, "Beyond the Gates" features universal themes and storylines.

"Secrets and lies, all the good human stuff," Tunie said.

"Beyond the Gates" premieres Monday on CBS.