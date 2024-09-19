"Beyond the Gates" cast announced: Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix, Karla Mosley star in Black-led CBS daytime drama

CBS has announced the first cast members for "Beyond the Gates," which will become the first one-hour Black daytime soap to air on TV when it premieres early next year.

The show, set in an affluent Maryland suburb, centers around the Duprees, a prominent, multigenerational family. Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix and Karla Mosley have been cast as three key members of the Dupree family: the family matriarch and her two daughters.

Stars of "Beyond the Gates": Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix and Karla Mosley. Emilio Madrid; Getty Images; Karla Mosley

Tunie will star as Anita Dupree, a famous singer who raised two daughters with her husband, a former senator. Tunie starred as attorney Jessica Griffin on "As the World Turns" and as Dr. Melinda Warner on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Duplaix will play the role of Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, Anita's psychiatrist daughter whose life appears perfect from the outside. Duplaix is best known for her role on "One Life to Live" as Rachel Gannon, which earned her an NAACP Award nomination.

Mosley will portray Anita's other daughter, Dani Dupree, an ex-model-turned-momager. Mosley was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for her role as Maya Avant Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful."

"Beyond the Gates" will be the first new daytime drama to debut since "Passions" premiered in 1999.