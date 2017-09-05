Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and more dress as Beyonce for her birthday

Even former first lady Michelle Obama will get "in formation" for Beyonce. Mrs. Obama, Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams and more stars dressed as Beyonce in her 2016 "Formation" music video getup for the diva's birthday on Monday.

Beyonce posted 18 portraits of girls and women wearing Beyonce's signature look on her website. The post said, "Happy birthday Beyonce from your family and friends."

The singer's friends and family members wore braids, a black hat and an ornate necklace. Former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams also dressed as Beyonce, as did Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, her mother-in-law, Gloria Carter, her stepsister, actress Bianca Lawson and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. There was no sign of Beyonce's newborn twins, though.

Beyonce

Beyonce used the post to highlight relief efforts in her hometown of Houston, with a link to her BeyGOOD Houston campaign.

The donation page read: "We have teamed up with Bread of Life, Greater Houston Community Foundation, and Texas Southern University, all of whom have been working with the displaced from the start of Hurricane Harvey's landfall."

Last Tuesday, Beyonce said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle, "My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help. I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can."