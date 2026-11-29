Not all that long ago, Pedro Pascal was just another young face on the New York City streets. We joined him on a stroll along Elizabeth Street, past a restaurant where he'd once worked. "I got a job here," he said. "This is kind of a vengeful walk, because I was fired!"

But now it's hard for him to go anywhere, because he's been everywhere.

Correspondent Tracy Smith with actor Pedro Pascal. CBS News

You might know Pascal as the grizzled survivor in the post-apocalyptic drama "The Last of Us," or the title character in the Star Wars spin-off series "The Mandalorian."

But his latest film could be his biggest role to date, and maybe the toughest. In Tony Gilroy's "Behemoth!," Pascal is a world-class cello player grappling with his past. It's an emotionally riveting performance, and he delivers, often while playing the cello. He says he had to get the cello right ("to a degree") to look like a master cellist. "I kind of couldn't wrap my head around how that would happen," he said.

The answer was practice, and more practice, for three months, not just until he got it right but until he couldn't get it wrong. "It was about 3-4 hours a day," he said. "It started out longer, 4-6, and then we got it down to three. I'm no spring chicken. Our brains can absorb only so much, and then there comes a point of sort of like deteriorations."

Pedro Pascal as Alex Serian, a world-class cellist who returns home to Los Angeles to tie up the loose ends of his life, in Tony Gilroy's "Behemoth!" Searchlight Pictures

There were physical costs. "I got the callouses, which I was incredibly proud of," he said. "There was a period of pain and discomfort, and a chiropractor saying, 'What the f*** are you doing to your neck?' Like, I'm playing the cello! And then I got used to it and it stopped hurting, and it started to feel like a part of me."

But it seems Pascal is up for any challenge on screen, because in real life he's faced a few of his own.

Born in Chile in 1975, Pascal was still a baby when his family fled political persecution, and eventually wound up in Southern California. For Pedro, it was an uneasy transition. He was bullied in middle school. "The kids were mean," he said. "I mean, middle school is not the easiest time, and there are a lot of targets."

Luckily, his mother found him a school for theater arts, where he thrived. He went on to study drama at New York University, and was launched on an acting career, when he suffered a loss that still resonates today. Just a few years out of college, when he was 24, his mother died, and his world changed. "It sucked," he said. "It was a hard time. I mean, I miss her now."

And the hard times seemed to drag on for years. Pascal was a true starving actor, but he got by with a little help from his friends. "I always had people that believed in me," Pascal said.

Like actress Sarah Paulson, who went on to fame in "The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story." "She always helped me out there," Pascal said. "Once she found out that I was basically, like, keeping from her that I wasn't making rent. She gave me her cash per diem. It was everything. If it weren't for my friends and my family, I wouldn't be here."

Actor Pedro Pascal. CBS News

Things got better. In-between theater gigs, he did his time on a very familiar TV cop show. "It almost felt like you weren't considered a New York actor until you did a 'Law and Order,'" he said. And how many "Law and Orders" did he do? "I did them all!"

But for him, the really big milestone was playing Oberyn Martell in "Game of Thrones," and that didn't happen until he was nearly 40 years old. Going in, he knew it would be a life-changing role, and after a white-knuckle audition, his old friend Sarah Paulson, who knew the show's creator, called to talk him down.

"And she's like, 'How are you doing?'" Pascal recalled. "I was like, 'I'm really scared.' And she just was like, 'OK, just listen to me. I don't know anything and I can't say anything and I don't know anything but I know things and I don't know anything but I do know things and I just want you to know that I don't know anything and I haven't said anything and I don't know anything but I do know things and I don't want you to worry.' And I was like, 'Got it!' And I got the part!"

And a decade later, Pascal's traded big-time TV projects for the big-time movies, like "Behemoth!," for which he's been mentioned as an Oscar contender. And next month he'll be in the biggest film franchise of them all, "Avengers: Doomsday." It's a level of success Pedro Pascal never dreamed for himself, but he believes that maybe someone else did.

I decided to go for a "hippy-dippy" question ["Oh, please, I love hippy-dippy," Pascal smiled], and asked what his mom, who found his theater arts high school, would think of his success today.

"You know, I think that she's a part of it," Pascal replied, "and I feel like it probably may not have happened were it not for her. I don't know what I believe. There have been moments on this journey where I … have felt her closer than I ever have, if that makes sense."

In what way? He explained, "I, I, I, I, I just, you know, I'm, I'm, I'm scared. And I, and I, and I, and I, and I talk to her and, and, and, and the fear is diminished. And I don't ask for a lot, but sometimes I will, and I'll get it."

His mom is still with him? "Yeah, yeah, she's with my family and looking after all of us," he said. "So, I went hippy-dippy right with you. I mean hippie. I dippity, dippity dipped into the dippy of the hippie."

"But I love that that you said, 'What would she think of this? She's helping this.'"

"I think she's making it happen," Pascal said.

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Watch an extended interview with Pedro Pascal (Video)

To watch a trailer for "Behemoth!" click on the video player below:

Story produced by John D'Amelio. Editor: Ed Givnish.

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