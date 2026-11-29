Extended interview: Pedro Pascal on "Behemoth!" In this web exclusive, actor Pedro Pascal talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about playing a master cellist in his new film, "Behemoth!," which he called his scariest role to date. He also discusses his family's escape from Chile when he was a baby; the loss of his mother when he was in his twenties; how friends like Sarah Paulson helped him during his starving actor days; the impact of his role in "Game of Thrones"; and how he spent Halloween with his "Avengers: Doomsday" costar Robert Downey Jr. More