How life changed for a 102-year-old woman after viral moment: "I got a million calls"

A chance meeting at Chicago's airport has transformed 102-year-old Beatrice Stieber into an unlikely social media sensation, spreading her simple philosophy of life to millions around the world.

CBS News contributor David Begnaud first encountered Steiber during a layover earlier this year. Their impromptu interview, in which the centenarian shared her secrets to longevity, garnered nearly 9 million views and more than 17,000 comments on social media.

"The secret to me is attitude and gratitude," Steiber told Begnaud during their initial meeting. "Attitude and gratitude, attitude and gratitude."

The overwhelming response prompted Begnaud to return to Chicago, where Stieber has lived since 1953, for a follow-up visit.

Despite her age, Stieber maintains an active lifestyle in her apartment building, where she has resided for more than 40 years. She grocery shops independently and deep cleans her own home. Building manager Ken noted her sharp mind, saying he would never guess she's over 100 years old.

"I always get taken for 70," Stieber said. "Not only that, there are a couple of 70-year-olds that look like they're 102."

Stieber was married to her late husband, Robert, for 52 years and raised two sons, Jay, 77, and Dean, 68. She continued driving until age 98.

Her philosophy on life remains refreshingly simple after more than a century of experiences.

"You plot along and you find the humor and you say thank you for the trees, thank you for life," she said. "Life is a miracle."

The viral fame has brought unexpected connections. Fans from Long Island, New York, and New Jersey called Stieber, sharing how her message of gratitude has impacted their lives.

"She changed my life for the better," said Carmel from New Jersey. "Sometimes I used to be a little bit sad, but after I saw her, I want to live."

The visit concluded with a celebration of Stieber's 102-and-a-half birthday at her favorite Chicago restaurant, surrounded by family — a fitting tribute to someone who believes every moment deserves celebration.

"Thank you, God, for everything," Stieber said while making her birthday wish.

Her unexpected internet fame hasn't gone to her head, though she admits the attention has been overwhelming.

"I got a million calls," she said."I live in a world where I couldn't even imagine the response. I couldn't even imagine we met by accident."

