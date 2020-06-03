Watch live: Obama to discuss death of George Floyd, police reforms amid nationwide protests

Washington — Former President Barack Obama is participating in a virtual town hall Wednesday focused on the death of George Floyd, 46, in Minneapolis last week and how to best address racial bias in the criminal justice system.

The event, hosted by the Obama Foundation's My Brother's Keeper Alliance, will also feature former Attorney General Eric Holder and other political and community leaders.

Floyd's death and those of other unarmed African-Americans have led to an eruption of nationwide protests against police brutality and have prompted heightened calls for police reforms.

How to watch

What: Former President Barack Obama participates in a virtual town hall on "Reimagining Policing in the Wake of Continued Police Violence"

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Online stream: Watch in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

On Monday, Mr. Obama wrote in a post on Medium that the ongoing demonstrations "represent a genuine and legitimate frustration over a decades-long failure to reform police practices and the broader criminal justice system" in the U.S. But the former president said the protests could "be a real turning point" for those efforts.

"When we think about politics, a lot of us focus only on the presidency and the federal government. And yes, we should be fighting to make sure that we have a president, a Congress, a U.S. Justice Department, and a federal judiciary that actually recognize the ongoing, corrosive role that racism plays in our society and want to do something about it," Mr. Obama said. "But the elected officials who matter most in reforming police departments and the criminal justice system work at the state and local levels."

While many of the protests have been peaceful, Mr. Obama condemned the violence and vandalism perpetrated by some demonstrators, writing that their actions "are putting innocent people at risk, compounding the destruction of neighborhoods that are often already short on services and investment and detracting from the larger cause."