Bank of America sued over alleged financial ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Bank of America was sued Wednesday over its alleged financial ties with Jeffrey Epstein, with the lawsuit claiming the financial giant facilitated and also benefited from his alleged sex trafficking venture.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court on behalf of a Jane Doe, alleges Epstein committed his crimes "through access to funding and financial support from both individuals and institutions, including Bank of America." Epstein died in 2019 in jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

"Egregiously, Bank of America had a plethora of information regarding Epstein's sex trafficking operation but chose profit over protecting the victims," the lawsuit alleges.

Bank of America said it has no immediate comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit comes after Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland and the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, opened an investigation into four large banks, including Bank of America, about their business relationship with Epstein. The probe is seeking more information about roughly $1.5 billion in financial transactions handled by the banks on behalf of Epstein.

—This is breaking news and will be updated.