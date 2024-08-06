Bangladesh's president dissolves parliament as protesters say they won't accept army-run government

Bangladesh's president dissolved parliament Tuesday, clearing the way for new elections to replace longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and left the country the day before after weeks of violent unrest.

Earlier Tuesday, a key organizer of Bangladesh's student protests called for Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus to head an interim government.

Anti-government protesters hold the Bangladeshi flag outside parliament house on August 5th. Piyas Biswas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hasina fled the country by helicopter Monday as protesters defied military curfew orders and march on the capital before thousands of demonstrators stormed her official residence and other buildings associated with her party and family.

Her departure came after weeks of protests - against a quota system for government jobs - descended into deadly violence, fueling a broader challenge to her 15-year rule. The government attempted to quell demonstrations by shutting schools, imposing curfews and sending in troops to shoot tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition, leading to some 300 deaths, but those heavy-handed tactics only drove further discontent.

Bangladesh's figurehead president and its top military commander said late Monday that an interim government would be formed soon to preside over new elections.

Yunus, who is in Paris according to Indian media, told student leaders he would be willing to serve, in light of the country's present situation, protests organizer Nahid Islam said in a video posted to social media.

Yunus, who called Hasina's resignation the country's "second liberation day," is a longtime opponent of the ousted leader. During her administration, the government accused him of corruption and put him on trial on charges he said were motivated by vengeance. He received the Nobel in 2006 for work pioneering microlending.

Islam said the student protesters would propose more names for the cabinet and suggested that it would be difficult for those in power to ignore their wishes.

Another of Hasina's opponents, Khaleda Zia, the former prime minister, was released after years of house arrest Tuesday, according to the Agence France-Presse.

Military chief Gen. Waker-uz-Zamam said Monday he was temporarily taking control of the country, as soldiers tried to stem unrest. The military wields significant political influence in Bangladesh, which has faced more than 20 coups or coup attempts since gaining independence in 1971.

Mohammed Shahabuddin, the country's figurehead president, said after meeting with Waker-uz-Zamam and opposition politicians that Parliament would be dissolved and a national government would be formed as soon as possible, leading to fresh elections.

Speaking after Hasina was seen on television footage boarding a military helicopter with her sister, Waker-uz-Zaman sought to reassure a jittery nation that order would be restored.

Indian media have reported that Hasina may seek asylum in the U.K. When approached by CBS News, the British Home Office did not comment on the reports, but did say that people seeking international protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach and that British asylum rules don't allow someone to travel to the U.K. to seek refuge.

'An end to the mafia state'



The streets of Dhaka appeared calmer Tuesday, with no reports of new violence.

Jubilant protesters still came in large numbers to the ousted leader's residence, some posing for selfies with the soldiers guarding the building where a day earlier angry demonstrators had looted furniture, paintings, flower pots and chickens.

But many fear that Hasina's departure could lead to even more instability in the densely populated South Asian nation, which is already dealing with crises from high unemployment to corruption to climate change.

Amid security concerns, the main airport in Dhaka, the capital, suspended operations for eight hours.

On Tuesday, the country was still counting the toll of weeks of violent unrest that produced some of the nation's worst bloodshed since the 1971 war of independence.

Violence just before and after Hasina's resignation left at least 109 people dead, including 14 police officers, and hundreds of others injured, according to media reports, which could not be independently confirmed.

Hundreds of thousands of people poured onto the streets waving flags and cheering to celebrate Hasina's resignation. But some celebrations quickly turned violent, with protesters attacking symbols of her government and party, ransacking and setting fires in several buildings.

"This is not just the end of the tyrant Sheikh Hasina; with this we put an end to the mafia state that she has created," declared Sairaj Salekin, a student protester, on the streets of Dhaka.

Anti-government protesters gather at parliament in Dhaka to celebrate the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5th. Piyas Biswas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Crowds also ransacked Hasina's family's ancestral home-turned-museum where her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - the country's first president and independence leader - was assassinated. They torched major offices of the ruling party and two pro-government TV stations, forcing both to go off the air. At least three other TV stations were attacked.

More than a dozen people reportedly were killed when protesters set fire to a hotel owned by a senior member of Hasina's party in the southwestern town of Jashore, while at least 25 people died amid violence in Savar, just outside Dhaka, the reports said. Another 10 people died in Dhaka's Uttara neighborhood.

In the southwestern district of Satkhira, 596 prisoners and detainees escaped from a jail after an attack on the facility Monday evening, the United News of Bangladesh agency reported, as police stations and security officials were attacked across the country.

Police in Dhaka mostly left their stations and assembled in a central barracks in fear of attacks after several stations were torched or vandalized.

The U.S. Embassy in Dhaka said Monday that U.S. citizens should "strongly consider returning to the United States when safe to do so," given the violence.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party Tuesday urged people to exercise restraint in what it said was a "transitional moment on our democratic path."

"It would defeat the spirit of the revolution that toppled the illegitimate and autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina if people decide to take the law into their own hands without due process," Tarique Rahman, the party's acting chairman, wrote on the social media platform X.

In a statement Monday, the United Nations' human rights chief, Volker Türk, said the transition of power in Bangladesh must be "in line with the country's international obligations" and "inclusive and open to the meaningful participation of all Bangladeshis."

Hasina, meanwhile, landed at a military airfield near New Delhi on Monday after leaving Dhaka and met India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, the Indian Express newspaper reported. The report said Hasina was taken to a safe house and is likely to travel to the United Kingdom.

The 76-year-old was elected for a fourth consecutive term in a January vote that was boycotted by her main opponents. Thousands of opposition members were jailed before the polls, and the U.S. and the U.K. denounced the result as not credible, though the government defended it.

Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, told the BBC he doubted his mother would make a political comeback, as she has in the past, saying she was "so disappointed after all her hard work."