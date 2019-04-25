"Avengers: Endgame" doesn't have a scene after the credits — it has something else instead

WARNING: Mild spoilers ahead.

For big Marvel fans, the day they've been anticipating for over a decade will finally be here on Friday, but some may be shocked when the "Avengers: Endgame" credits end without one tradition many have grown to expect. The epic finale doesn't have a postcredits scene.

One thing all Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies have had in common, until "Endgame" that is, is that they have either a mid-credit or post-credit sequence, or both, reports Gamespot. The scenes, which pursuade fans to wait long past the end of the actual film, typically tease what's next for the characters in the next installment, link the movie with another in the universe or just provide the audience with some much needed laughs.

The postcredit scene from 2008's "Iron Man," the first movie of the 22 in the series now called the Infinity Saga, according to Gamespot, is still a favorite. It essentially sets up the MCU when Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark is told he isn't the only superhero out there: "Mr. Stark, you've become part of bigger universe. You just don't know it yet." Another revealing clip from 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron," foreshadows Thanos' dark intentions -- and the massive gold glove that has now become synonymous with the infinity stones.

However, this movie, which at 3 hours and 58 seconds, is the longest movie in the MCU's history, doesn't necessarily have anything to reveal or tease. It is the finale, after all. But, Marvel didn't leave moviegoers completely in the dark.

While "Endgame" doesn't give anything away for phase 4 just yet, there is an audio teaser after the credits conclude, reports CNET. The audio, which plays over an image of the Marvel logo, is described as a "clanking," potential metal on metal noise, as well as hypothesized as "someone banging on something" by the outlet.

One Reddit user, OxideCyanide, raised an interesting possibility which would tie the films together, full circle. "Even though we didnt see anything, we heard the sound of a 'blacksmith' hammering something metal," the user wrote. "Those who are unfamiliar with the sound, that 'blacksmith' was Tony Stark making the very first Iron Man suit. The one that started it all."

When the film hits theatres, you can be the judge.