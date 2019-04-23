Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson wore Infinity Stones to "Avengers: Endgame" premiere and Marvel fans can't handle it

Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson — aka Captain Marvel and Black Widow — essentially defeated Thanos at the Los Angeles premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" on Monday. The stars of the Marvel franchise both showed up to the red carpet wearing their own versions of Thanos' iconic Infinity Gauntlet, made up of the six Infinity Stones that he used to wipe out half of the universe's population in "Avengers: Infinity War."

Larson's custom version of the gauntlet was created by Irene Neuwirth Jewelry. She also wore a custom Thanos-inspired Celine wrap dress. Larson posted the look on Instagram with another "Avengers" reference in the caption — "Snapped."

Johansson's version of the gauntlet was custom designed by Sonia Boyajian — it was commissioned by her boyfriend, "Saturdany Night Live" writer and comedian Colin Jost.

"It was certainly the craziest commission, but up for the challenge, this was my version of the glove of #thanos," the designer wrote on Instagram. "I really have to thank Colin for this, because from both of us it was a true labor of love."

The six gems represent the Reality Stone, Soul Stone, Mind Stone, Space Stone, Time Stone and Power Stone. Fans couldn't get enough, speculating what the jewelry could mean for the "Avengers" grand finale — will Captain Marvel and Black Widow be the ones to finally defeat Thanos?

yes brie larson is a god she can wield the infinity gauntlet pic.twitter.com/BAyI3kYEdH — amelia (@shadyodinson) April 23, 2019

Brie Larson is wearing the infinity stones because Carol Danvers is THAT powerful pic.twitter.com/XfEhMrzQel — caro | Endgame Premiere (@carxlinv) April 23, 2019

Brie Larson is literally wearing all six Infinity Stones. Thanos really is over. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/I0s8rr5v2x — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) April 23, 2019

Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson will defeat Thanos. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/LFBfYk0yxV — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) April 23, 2019

scarlett johansson and brie larson wearing infinity stones to the endgame premiere is such a power move pic.twitter.com/jRL0elO3pC — ً (@freddcury) April 23, 2019

brie larson and scarlett johansson are wearing all six infinity stones thanos has no chance #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/D2ZZawYTlf — dinah (@danverogers) April 23, 2019

"Avengers: Endgame" takes place after "Avengers: Infinity War" and follows the remaining Marvel superheroes' quest to defeat the god-like villain Thanos, who now possesses all six Infinity Stones. The first reviews say the film actually lives up to the hype. But fans will still need to wait until Friday to judge for themselves.