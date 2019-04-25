"Avengers: Endgame": When to take a bathroom break

WARNING: Mild spoilers ahead.

Everyone is worried about which of their favorite Marvel characters are going to die in "Avengers: Endgame," but there may be another urgent issue: When to go to the bathroom. At 3 hours and 58 seconds, "Endgame" is the longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's history. And chances are, you won't make it through without needing to run to the bathroom.

"Endgame" is wrapping up the last 11 years of Marvel history over 22 MCU movies, which Marvel is now referring to as The Infinity Saga. In order to not miss any key plot points, there are strategic moments throughout the film that are perfect for a super quick bathroom break.

But there's one rule you absolutely cannot break — if you are already past the two-hour mark, do not leave. It's too late.

Before the two-hour mark, however, you have a few options.

When the San Francisco title card comes on screen

This scene comes about 30 minutes into the film, and it focuses on Ant-Man. It's mostly just Scott piecing together plot points that the audience is already familiar with, so you won't miss much if you leave now.

When Hulk is having lunch

At just over an hour into the film, a few of the characters eat lunch during a somewhat cringe-inducing, yet funny, scene. The following 15 minutes are the best window during the entire movie to run to the bathroom.

When Tony and Pepper are talking

This is a character-building moment for Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, so it's not your best moment if you're a big fan of the couple. But it's not a super important scene for the movie as a whole, so it may be a good opportunity. It takes place a little over an hour into the movie.

When the New Jersey title card comes on screen

This is your last chance. After this scene, there are no — we repeat, no — good times to take a bathroom break. It's mostly filled with nostalgia, so it's an easy one to piece together if you miss a couple of minutes.

The intense final hour of the movie is critically important — so at that point, just hold it. And if you can just make it to the credits, you're good — "Endgame" doesn't have a post-credits scene.

Or you could just take Paul Rudd's advice, and use your popcorn bucket so you don't have to miss a moment.