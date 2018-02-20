CBSN
CBS/AP February 20, 2018, 5:53 PM

Florida lawmakers vote down motion to take up assault rifle ban after Florida shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. -- Less than a week after 17 people were fatally shot at a Florida high school, the Florida House has voted down a motion to take up a bill that would ban assault rifles, effectively killing the measure for this session. The motion failed by a 36-71 vote on Tuesday.

As the House opened its session, Democratic Rep. Kionne McGhee asked for a procedural move that would have allowed it to consider a bill to ban assault rifles and large capacity magazines. The bill had been assigned to three committees but was not scheduled for a hearing. The committees won't meet again before the legislative session ends March 9.

McGhee said that means the bill would be dead unless the House voted to remove it from the committees and let it be considered by the full House.

Republican leaders in the House and Senate say they will consider proposals including raising age restrictions for gun purchases and the red-flag bill regarding temporarily taking away someone's guns if they are deemed a threat to others.

Sheryl Acquarola, a 16-year-old junior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was present for the vote on Tuesday and was overcome by emotion by the decision not to hear the bill. Acquarola was one of the students in Tallahassee channeling their anger and sadness into action.

School Shooting Florida

Sheryl Acquarola, a 16 year-old junior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is overcome with emotion in the east gallery of the House of Representatives after the representatives voted not to hear the bill banning assault rifles and large capacity magazines at the Florida Capital in Tallahassee, Fla., Feb 20, 2018.

Mark Wallheiser / AP
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News