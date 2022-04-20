Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested in connection with 2021 shooting

Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning in connection with a 2021 shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the arrest was linked to a November 6, 2021, shooting that occurred around 10:15 pm near Hollywood after "an argument between two acquaintances." The 33-year-old rapper is accused of firing a handgun at another person, who sustained a minor injury.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are seen leaving the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. Getty Images

"Detectives worked diligently to investigate and corroborate the reporting information which helped identify the suspect(s) involved," LAPD said in a release Wednesday. "This case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for consideration."

Representatives for Mayers did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

The 33-year-old rapper is best known for his debut album "Long. Live. A$AP" and has received 2 Grammy nominations. He and superstar entrepreneur Rihanna are expecting their first child together this year.