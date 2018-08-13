Aretha Franklin seriously ill, sources say

NEW YORK — Legendary singer Aretha Franklin is seriously ill, according to a person close to the artist. The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that Franklin is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

Two sources also told TMZ that Franklin is gravely ill.

The Queen of Soul canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up. Last year, the 76-year-old icon announced her plans to retire, saying she would perform at "some select things."

The singer said she was no longer going to perform regularly after the release of her newest album, "A Brand New Me." She said last February, "This will be my last year. I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it." Franklin said she wanted to spend more time with her grandchildren.

Franklin has had health scares before. In 2011, widespread reports claimed the diva was being treated for pancreatic cancer. In 2012, though she admitted to Anthony Mason on "CBS Sunday Morning" that she was worried during her scare, there was nothing to worry about. She said at the time, "My health is wonderful. It is fabulous now." Franklin added of any health issues, "It wasn't bad."

Franklin's last known performance was in November, for Elton John's AIDS Foundation Fall Gala.

Celebrities like Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott said they were praying for Franklin.

Praying for the Queen of Soul 🙏🙏 #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5cfNPrQrq3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 13, 2018

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music...❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

Praying for Aretha Franklin and her family right now! ❤️🙏🏽 — Ciara (@ciara) August 13, 2018

My love, prayers and warm thoughts are with Aretha Franklin—the Queen of Soul. I’m praying for her and her health. Thank you to all her family and friends who are standing by her and loving her through her illness. I’m holding you all in my heart. — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) August 13, 2018

Aretha Franklin ,

I say a little prayer 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

https://t.co/7fLsFWp2TT via @YouTube — Holly Robinson Peete🧚🏽‍♂️ (@hollyrpeete) August 13, 2018