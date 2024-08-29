Former University of Chicago student charged with setting off explosion in dorm, lying to federal investigators

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former University of Chicago student from Massachusetts is facing federal charges after allegedly setting off an explosion in his dorm room last year, and lying to federal agents months later when his bags set off explosive alarms at Logan International Airport in Boston.

Aram Brunson, 21, of Newton, Mass., is charged with one count each of falsifying, concealing and covering up a material fact by trick, scheme or device; and making false statements to federal officials.

Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said, in January 2023, Brunson triggered an explosion in his dorm room at the Woodlawn Commons at the University of Chicago while trying to build a large black powder device.

The explosion caused a fire which prompted officials to evacuate the dorm. At the time, he claimed he was just trying to recreate a prank he'd seen on the internet, according to prosecutors.

Aram Brunson is accused of setting off an explosion at his University of Chicago dorm while trying to build a large black powder device. Federal prosecutors said he created videos teaching others how to make explosives and rig doors with grenades, and was seeking to engage in revolutionary action and terrorism in support of Armenian causes. U.S. Attorney's Office

An investigation later revealed Brunson, who is of Armenian descent, was seeking to engage in revolutionary action and terrorism in support of Armenian causes, and made videos of himself teaching others how to make explosives and rig doors and desks with grenades, prosecutors said.

Investigators discovered a video of him "plainly seeking to assist Armenian speakers in the formation and operation of an armed militant terrorist organization," according to the charges.

Months after the explosion in his dorm, in August 2023, Brunson went to Logan International Airport in Boston to fly to Armenia, when his bags set off explosive alarms. Prosecutors said he told Customs and Border Protection officials that he had no idea how traces of explosive materials ended up on and in his bags.

A search of his home later revealed a notebook in which he had written up a recipe for making HMTD explosive compound. A bomb dog used to sweep the home alerted on three locations in his bedroom, according to the charges.

Court records show an arrest warrant for Brunson was issued on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office in Masachusetts said Brunson is believed to be living in Armenia and attending the American University in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan.

If convicted, Brunson faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the charges.