Anthropic's blockbuster initial public offering is set to launch on Thursday, a milestone that will test investor enthusiasm for the company behind the popular Claude chatbot and the burgeoning artificial intelligence sector.

"This is a case where the deal is so large and important, so central to the AI thesis, that it's going to be a turning point for the AI sector," Matthew Kennedy, a senior market strategist at investment bank Renaissance Capital, told CBS News. "Even non-AI companies are going to feel the ripple effects, especially in the IPO market."

Anthropic shares are scheduled to start trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "ANT" after markets open Thursday at 9:30 a.m. EST.

What the stock price will tell us

In its most recent regulatory filing, San Francisco-based Anthropic said it will offer 825 million shares priced at between $70 and $78, which is expected to raise up to $64.3 billion. The company also plans to raise an additional $26 billion from a slate of other companies, including chipmaker AMD, chip infrastructure provider Broadcom, Google, Microsoft and Nvidia, all of which have a stake in the AI race.

Anthropic is expected to formally set its stock price on Wednesday night.

"A price above the initial range would point to stronger-than-anticipated demand, while a price cut would signal that the company struggled to find buyers at the level it hoped for," analysts at Renaissance Capital, which tracks IPOs, said in a research note.

The market debut is expected to value Anthropic at up to $1.4 trillion, short of the $2 trillion valuation that some IPO experts projected earlier this year. Still, the AI developer — which launched only in 2021 — is on track to stage what could become the second-largest IPO ever. Elon Musk's SpaceX, which raised $75 billion and was valued at roughly $1.7 trillion when it went public in June, currently holds that mark for the largest IPO.

Kennedy thinks Anthropic shares will price at the high end, at around $78, and reach $100 by the end of their first day of trading, an increase that would represent a "solid pop," he said. If the stock rises closer to $140, "that would tell me that AI enthusiasm has come roaring back," he added.

Great expectations

Although many investors appear eager to own a piece of Anthropic, the IPO comes amid growing concerns about whether the torrid spending on AI will deliver the expected productivity and profit boom.

AI-related stocks have fluctuated in recent weeks following subpar earnings and the mountainous debt companies are taking on to finance data center construction. Jensen Huang's shock exit from Nvidia last week has also rattled investors, with the chipmaker's stock now down more than 35% from its October all-time high.

"The whole AI sector has sold off from its July peak. Investor enthusiasm was greatest then," Jay Ritter, an IPO expert and professor at the University of Florida's Warrington College of Business, told CBS News.

Although Anthropic has yet to turn a profit, the company has shown explosive revenue growth over its short time in business. Anthropic raked in nearly $17 billion in the third quarter this year, up 45% from the second quarter, a recent regulatory filing shows. Given that heady rate of expansion, Ritter expects Anthropic to reach profitability quickly.

To justify its projected trillion-dollar valuation, however, the company will need to sustain that momentum while operating under Wall Street's unsparing gaze. Compounding the challenge is how quickly the AI landscape itself is changing. For instance, Anthropic could struggle to maintain its growth rate as consumers shift from pricier AI models like Claude and ChatGPT to cheaper open-source models, Ritter noted.

Anthropic also will have to spend heavily to keep developing its AI models and stay ahead of rivals, from OpenAI, Alphabet and Meta to Chinese platforms. Anthropic has already committed to spending nearly a trillion dollars on chips and AI infrastructure through 2045, according to a securities filing.

"The company is likely to be very successful, but the market is pricing in very lofty expectations," Ritter said. "It could be hard for management to execute."

Wall Street analysts said Anthropic's share offering has broader ramifications for the AI sector, with the IPO's pricing setting a benchmark for other tech companies planning to go public.

Even if Anthropic's stock soars on the first day of trading, it won't necessarily create a swarm of IPO activity, Kennedy said. Still, it could reinvigorate markets, he added.

Meanwhile, by going public, Anthropic is effectively asking investors to discount the threats that Anthropic founder Dario Amodei himself has identified as posed by AI. In September, he called for an industrywide slowdown in AI development after a former Anthropic researcher warned of the existential threat AI poses to humanity.