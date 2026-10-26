Anthropic files for IPO as it competes for AI dominance

Anthropic filed for an initial public offering on Monday, bringing the maker of artificial intelligence platform Claude a step closer to its highly anticipated public market debut and providing a key test for the rapidly emerging AI sector.

In the filing, Anthropic outlined its vision for a future profoundly shaped by AI, touting the technology's potential to transform the global economy and improve lives worldwide.

"We believe the diffusion of AI through the global economy represents one of the largest opportunities in history to improve how humans live and work, and it is just beginning," the company said in its S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The IPO, which could happen as early as November, could instantly rank Anthropic among the world's largest publicly traded companies. Anthropic shares will list on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, according to the company's filing. The AI company will trade under the ticker symbol "ANT."

More broadly, the transaction will gauge the strength of investor demand not only for Anthropic shares, but also for the widening constellation of data center builders, chipmakers and other companies involved in developing the critical infrastructure powering AI services.

"Anthropic could become the most valuable company in the world. It could also end up in bankruptcy," analysts with Lightshed, an investment advisory firm, said in a research note ahead of the IPO filing.

The torrent of capital flowing into AI has helped propel the stock market to record highs. The question is whether AI can maintain its momentum amid signs that investors are fretting over when — and if — their money will eventually pay off and deliver the returns they are banking on.

"Anthropic needs capital, with competitors pursuing the same investor dollars. That leaves investors with little time to understand what they are being asked to own," Lightshed added.

Barreling ahead despite safety concerns

Anthropic filed a confidential IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission in June, beating out rival OpenAI, which filed just over a week later. Both companies are barreling ahead with plans to go public despite concerns about the potential threats AI poses to humanity.

Reports of AI agents going rogue continue to pile up, stoking concern that the technology could escape human control and carry out cyberattacks. In September, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a slowdown in AI development after one of his company's former researchers said that there's a 10% chance the technology could wipe out humanity in the next decade.

In an interview with CBS News, Amodei said the pace of technological growth should serve as a warning sign, while making a case for continued development of AI.