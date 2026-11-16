Nvidia could struggle to regain investor trust, other CEO scandals suggest

Jensen Huang's abrupt resignation as Nvidia's CEO last week dealt a hammer blow to the chipmaker's stock price, vaporizing more than $550 billion in its market value. If history is any guide, meanwhile, the company's shares could be in for a rough road.

Other companies whose chief executives departed due to personal conduct reasons have underperformed the S&P 500's average return in the year following the executive's exit, according to financial services firm StoneX.

For example, shares of HP (formerly Hewlett-Packard) tumbled nearly 29% in the 12 months after former CEO Mark Hurd resigned in 2010 for concealing a relationship with a former contractor, while the S&P 500 rose 9% over that period.

"Removing a CEO over personal conduct has more often than not been followed by a difficult year for shareholders," StoneX said in a recent report that analyzed the stock performance of 12 major companies, including Boeing, CNN and McDonald's, after their CEO exited under a cloud.

Huang stepped down on Nov. 12 after admitting to an extramarital affair with a woman U.S. intelligence agencies identified as a Chinese spy. Nvidia shares plunged the following day and are now down more than 30% from a recent peak on Oct. 6.

Of the companies StoneX analyzed, seven lagged the average S&P 500 returns the year after their CEO left. Cody Acree, an equity research analyst at StoneX, thinks Nvidia shares could also struggle as the chip giant searches for a new leader and amid uncertainty over the AI sector.

Already, several Wall Street analysts have downgraded their price forecasts for Nvidia's stock, citing the leadership vacuum left by Huang's departure and questions about Nvidia's future. Truist, an American bank holding company, lowered its price target last week from $346 per share to $174. Yorkville Ives and Co., led by noted tech analyst Dan Ives, also reduced its estimate from $300 to $225.

In morning activity on Wall Street, Nvidia shares were down 2.1% to $159.31.

Of the companies StoneX analyzed, five outperformed the S&P 500, according to StoneX. However, those examples may offer "little comfort" to Nvidia, given that those companies had a successor lined up to replace the departing CEO.

"They had heirs apparent," Acree told CBS News. "They had people that were kind of ready to take the position."

In Nvidia's case, Huang's sudden departure has made for a more chaotic succession plan. The company's board tapped Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress to serve as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent replacement. Wall Street analysts said the company's board will be eager to find someone with the dealmaking prowess and technical know-how to lead the world's leading chipmaker.

How much will Nvidia change?

In the meantime, Nvidia will have to reassure investors about who will handle responsibilities that once rested with Huang, including engaging with officials in Washington and managing relationships with Nvidia's customers and partners, StoneX said in its report.

Nvidia will also have to assuage concerns about possible restructuring efforts, Acree added. Huang had more than 60 direct reports, a structure that kept him at the center of Nvidia's decision-making.

"If you come in with a more standard CEO, does he try to implement that structure that he's maybe more used to, or does he try to reproduce what Jensen already had in place?" Acree said.

Already, some are calling for Huang's return, with a petition to reinstate him garnering more than 170,000 signatures.

Nvidia also faces other challenges, including heightened competition in the chip industry and the possibility that the U.S. could tighten export controls on AI chips, according to Vital Knowledge analyst Adam Crisafulli.

Still, Nvidia retains powerful competitive advantages. The company already has a roadmap for chip production over the next two years created by Huang, Acree noted. Demand for Nvidia chips and related equipment is also expected to remain robust, given the rapid growth of AI services.

"There's still going to be demand that outstrips even that ability to supply for the next couple of years," Acree said.

The next major test for Nvidia will come on Tuesday, when the company is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings.