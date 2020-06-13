Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds his daily press conference

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Saturday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, as the infection rate across New York continues to go down. Cuomo says states across the country are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases following nationwide reopenings, but that New York is one of the exceptions.

According to the governor, 42 people in New York died due to the coronavirus on Thursday – 32 in hospitals and 10 in nursing homes.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2020

Time: TBA

Location: New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Cuomo's update comes after he signed police reform legislation into law on Friday after the state legislature passed a bundle of bills this week. Among the bills are a repeal of law 50-A, a statewide ban on chokeholds, automatic appointment of a special prosecutor to cases of police killing unarmed civilians, and a law making fake race-based 911 calls a crime.

Meanwhile, President Trump is set to give the commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York on Saturday.