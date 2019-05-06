Amy Schumer gives birth to first child with husband Chris Fischer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child Monday morning, but their little boy wasn't the stork's only delivery this week. While the world was consumed with news of a new royal baby, comedian Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer also announced that they became proud parents.

"10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," wrote the "I Feel Pretty" actress on Instagram, alongside a sweet image of the new family of three. In an Instagram post over the weekend, the star revealed she was having a baby boy.

Public figures flooded her post with well wishes: "Oh sister!!! The joy!!!! Welcome little royal one," wrote Kate Hudson. "MAZEL TOV!!!!!! Play date tomorrow???????" exclaimed Bravo's Andy Cohen.

Schumer posted Monday afternoon a humorous gallery of photos posing on what appear to be the steps of the Met on Sunday night. She captioned the images, "Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital." The pregnant actress hammed it up, striking a few poses in leggings and a sweater. The 2019 Met Gala took place Monday.

The actress and her chef husband were wed in 2018, in a surprise ceremony in Malibu, California, reports Entertainment Tonight. She announced the pregnancy last October in friend and journalist Jessica Yellin's Instagram Story. Yellin posted the comedian's picks for candidates in the 2018 midterm elections, and discreetly at the bottom was a message from Schumer: "I'm pregnant-Amy Schumer."

The 37-year-old star has posted regularly on social media about her difficult pregnancy. In November, she revealed her pregnancy had been "really tough so far" during a show in Las Vegas, reports ET. Later that month, she canceled several shows due to hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness.

She eventually announced the remaining dates on her comedy tour were canceled in February, due to her frequent bouts of nausea.