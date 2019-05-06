Met Gala 2019: How to watch the 71st Met Gala

This year's Met Gala is all about "how the elements of irony, humor, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality and exaggeration are expressed in fashion." The theme for the 2019 event and exhibit is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," inspired by Susan Sontag's famous 1964 essay "Notes on Camp."

The exhibit itself, curated by Andrew Bolton, will run from May 9 until Sept. 8 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. But tonight it's all about the fashion it inspires. Members of the organizing committee and invited guests — including celebrities galore — will be dressed to impress at the annual fundraising event for the Met's Costume Institute.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is co-chairing this year's gala with Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Harry Styles and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.

Expect some iconic looks to return to the Costume Institute, too. Entertainment Tonight reports that Bjork's famous swan dress will be on display as well as outfits designed by Vivienne Westwood, Jeremy Scott, and others.

What time does the Met Gala start?

Red Carpet coverage kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET, with arrivals starting at 7:00 p.m. Entertainment Tonight will be on the scene, offering full coverage of the 71st annual event, which is held the first Monday in May at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

How to watch the Met Gala