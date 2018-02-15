Amy Schumer announces marriage to chef Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer announced on Thursday that she and chef Chris Fischer got hitched on Tuesday. The "Snatched" star revealed on Instagram that the rumors were true, and shared several photos from her beach wedding.

Schumer posted a series of photos from the wedding with the simple caption "Yup," along with several photos to her Instagram story to show what happened behind the scenes as she and her friends got ready for the nuptials.

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

The comedian had a star-studded guest list at her wedding, including Judd Apatow, Jennifer Lawrence, Aidy Bryant, Vanessa Bayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Chelsea Handler and Larry David. One photo showed John Early in character as Vicky from Netflix's "The Characters" officiating the ceremony. Schumer wrote that her friend and fellow comedian Bridget Everett sang at the wedding.

Later, Schumer also clarified that she was not expecting a child.

"Two things," she wrote on Instagram. "No, I'm not pregnant, and no gifts -- but thank you for asking."

Instead, Schumer asked fans to make a donation to EveryTown in the name of gun safety.

"Thought of Mayce and Jillian a lot yesterday and sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence," she wrote. Jillian Johnson and Mayci Breaux were killed in a Louisiana theater during a showing of Schumer's film "Trainwreck" in 2015. A lone gunman sitting in a crowded movie theater stood up about 20 minutes into the film and began firing into the crowd, killing Johnson and Breaux and wounding at least nine others before fatally shooting himself. At the time, Schumer tweeted, "My heart is broken and all my thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Louisiana."