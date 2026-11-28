Doug and Suzanne Stinner of Allentown, Pennsylvania, connect with their TikTok followers several times per week by finding food that is discounted online.

The retired couple, known online as "Ma and Pa Stinner," review bags of steeply discounted food found using the app Too Good To Go.

"I'll tell you, we've saved over $2,000 using Too Good To Go app in just the last several months, and really eliminated almost 80% to 90% of other trips to the grocery store for other items," Doug Stinner said in a TikTok video.

All of it is surplus from restaurants and grocery stores that might have gone to waste otherwise.

"I think everybody is apprehensive of trying new things that you don't want to spend extra money on," Suzanne Stinner told CBS News. "But this way, you get little surprises."

With grocery prices up about 33% between January 2019 and June 2026, according to federal data analyzed by The Associated Press, many Americans are looking for new ways to save.

Similar apps like Olio and Flashfood also connect shoppers with lower-priced, and sometimes even free, groceries.

Chris MacAulay, vice president of operations for Too Good To Go North America, told CBS News use of their app has surged 30% in the last year.

"I think people are really having a hard time managing their budget," MacAulay said. "It's a challenge to get good food on the table ... We're already tapping into a solution that will work for folks who are struggling to stretch their budget."

Grocery prices are just part of the nation's ongoing affordability crisis. Higher inflation is also impacting mortgage rates and energy costs, which have risen dramatically since the beginning of the Iran war.

According to a survey released last month by Consumer Reports, about one in five Americans say they have had to cut back on groceries to afford their electricity bills.



"According to various surveys, Americans are feeling really rotten," CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger said. "And so we've seen confidence indexes plunge to levels they have not been at, at other times where you would think they'd feel much worse."

The Stinners say using Too Good to Go helped them pay for a vacation to Disney World.

Said Suzanne Stinner: "It's a risk, but it really does stretch your dollar."

