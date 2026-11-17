A United States Army soldier arrested in the United Kingdom on suspicion that he engaged in espionage linked to Russia has been taken into the custody of the U.S. military, British and American officials said Tuesday.

A U.S. official previously identified the suspect as Lt. Col. Brandon Tyner, a senior human resources officer based at Imjin Barracks, home to the headquarters of NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps. Tyner, 41, joined the Army in 2008 and has been deployed to Afghanistan, Qatar and Iraq.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said in a news release that U.S. authorities will continue the investigation. The suspect is expected to be charged soon.

"These are extremely serious allegations, and our collective response should send a strong message that we will act swiftly and robustly where we suspect this kind of espionage activity taking place," Taylor said.

The soldier is suspected of violating the U.K.'s National Security Act of 2023 to obtain or disclose protected information and to assist a foreign intelligence service. The London Metropolitan Police said the suspected activity relates to Russia. Federal Bureau of Investigation director Kash Patel said that the soldier was "a potential threat to national security."

He was arrested by the the London Metropolitan Police during a sting operation in Gloucester, about 100 miles west of London, on November 10. The operation involved the Met Police's Counter Terrorism Policing Unit, the U.S. military and the FBI.

"This FBI has zero tolerance for anyone who betrays their oath to the United States or puts our national security at risk," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement on Tuesday.

Officials have carried out further searches in Gloucestershire, the county where Gloucester is located, related to the investigation, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow last week that Russia had "nothing to do with" the soldier's detention.

U.K. police said the arrest is not related to "any other ongoing Counter Terrorism Policing investigations." The unit is investigating a recent suspected plot at RAF Fairford, a British Royal Air Force base where U.S. troops and aircraft are stationed. The U.S. military removed its bombers from that base after the security incident.

Five British men and one U.K.-Iranian national were arrested in late September. Last week, the U.S. Justice Department announced that three people it accuses of being Iran-backed operatives were charged with plotting a terrorist attack at the site. One suspect is in custody in New York, and the other two are not in custody, two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.